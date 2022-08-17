London: Railway Arch Catches Fire; Trains Suspended, Buildings Evacuated

A large fire broke out in the railway arches in central London on Wednesday, following which train services in the area were suspended and several buildings evacuated. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze in Southwark was under control now, as per a report published by news agency Reuters.

The fire service further said there were no reports of any injuries and its crews will remain on the scene to probe the cause of the fire. According to the Reuters report, 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters are at the scene.

Officials from the fire brigade said a number of vehicles had been set completely ablaze. The LFB posted video footage on Twitter of the massive blaze, which is sending large plumes of smoke into the sky that can be seen from a distance.

In the video, it can be seen that the smoke is issuing from under the railway arches. Both Southwark and London Bridge stations had been closed, the fire brigade said.

“The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed," station commander Wayne Johnson said in a public statement issued on the website of the fire service.

The LFB further said trains on the London Underground network’s Jubilee Line were also impacted. Network Rail Kent & Sussex tweeted that while the fire was contained, it was still burning.

“As soon as it is safe to inspect the arches we will do so but for now there’s no change to services with diversions and cancellations across South London," it said.

