London View: Brexit Cracks Start to Widen

The cracks across Britain that appeared at the start of Brexit have begun to widen over the past few days. Scottish leaders are renewing a push for independence, the fragile agreement over Northern Ireland is falling apart, and Britain is reeling under price rises pushed up further by Brexit.

These cracks had been obvious from the start – and for a couple of years leading up to the Brexit referendum. Northern Ireland was always going to be a problem, as British territory carved contentiously into Ireland, divided among Protestant Christians who want union with Britain and Catholic Republicans who want Northern Ireland to become a part of the Republic of Ireland.

Trust deficit

Britain entered into an agreement with the European Union over the movement of goods through Ireland that it has now announced it is stepping substantially away from. Such a step is unusual for Britain or for any country: to enter into an international agreement and then to announce unilaterally that it will not honour it. Britain is announcing that its word on international agreements cannot be trusted and that it was outsmarted by the EU through the negotiations that led to that agreement.

That agreement became necessary because free movement of goods could no longer be possible after Northern Ireland was no longer a part of the EU. That set up a border with Ireland. To avoid a hard border it was agreed that goods moving from Britain would be taxed in Britain so that no physical checks were needed between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Those would set off Republican-Unionist differences within Northern Ireland that could be politically explosive.

Now Britain finds that the agreement it signed up for is not working for it. It has proposed a new green channel to move goods from Britain to Northern Ireland. The EU has said this violates an international agreement and has threatened to go to court over this. But it’s not clear which court – the UK has begun to also challenge the jurisdiction of the European Court that it had accepted earlier.

The position with the Catholic Republicans is becoming explosive as a result. Fifty-two of the 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly from Sinn Fein and other Republican groups have written to Boris Johnson to say that they “reject in the strongest possible terms your government’s reckless new protocol legislation."

Scotland

In parallel, first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon from the Scottish National Party (SNP) has announced that she is re-launching a movement for the independence of Scotland away from the United Kingdom. Her party wants Scotland to become an independent nation and then a member of the European Union.

The party lost its move for independence in a referendum in 2014 when 55 per cent voted to stay on as a part of Britain. At that time Britain was a member of the European Union. Since then, and since Brexit, the position has changed hugely. Rising prices and scarcity of goods have convinced many Scots that they would be better off within the EU than within the UK.

“In their day-to-day lives, people across Scotland are suffering the impacts of the soaring cost of living, low growth and increasing inequality, constrained public finances and the many implications of a Brexit we did not vote for," Sturgeon said. “These problems have all been made worse or, most obviously in the case of Brexit, directly caused by the fact we are not independent."

Sturgeon says that the pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament following the elections in May means that the SNP now has an “indisputable democratic mandate" to call another referendum. “We need to honour that," she told the media. She has promised to do so by next year.

“After everything that has happened, Brexit, Covid, Boris Johnson, it is time to set out a different and better vision," she said. “It is time to talk about making Scotland wealthier and fairer. It is time to talk about independence and then make that choice."

That move for another referendum is certain to be resisted strongly by the British government in Westminster. Its argument is that the process of holding referendums cannot go on and on till one party gets the result it wants. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said another referendum cannot now be held for a generation. Scotland and Britain are now on a collision course again, and that is only adding to the many difficulties Johnson finds himself in.

