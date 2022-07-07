London View: Defiant Boris Digs In His Heels as Calls Grow for Him to Hang Up His Boots

The two resignations from senior British ministers on Tuesday threaten the Boris Johnson government more than all earlier jolts to his government — and there have been several. Johnson has sought to step past these blows in appointing replacement ministers. But the new appointments have the appearance of band-aids placed over deep wounds.

Boris Johnson is unlikely to survive this double blow. It’s been building up to this for some time now; the PM has been placing one foot wrong after another through partygate and later.

Rishi Sunak said in his resignation letter that he quit because he expects the government to be run “properly, competently and seriously". Which is another way of saying that Boris Johnson has been improper, incompetent, and frivolous as Prime Minister. That is a view widely shared among people, and more immediately worryingly for the PM, by more and more of his MPs.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit saying the government is neither doing the right thing nor is it popular. That too has been clear for some time both within the party and outside of it.

By Wednesday evening, 42 ministers and their Tory MP aides had quit over the prior 24 hours, mostly from more junior positions outside the cabinet.

The clincher

The immediate provocation for the departures is disclosures over the unfortunately named Conservative MP Chris Pincher, who stepped down from his role as party whip after confessing to drunkenly groping two males at the Conservative Party club. The groping itself was not the issue, or even that the PM had appointed such a groping MP to take charge of party discipline. It’s the lies that followed.

The PM’s office first put out a statement that there had been no specific allegations against Pincher. But it did not deny Johnson calling the MP “pincher by name, pincher by nature". Or that the PM had referred to Pincher as “handsy", implying that he knew of his tendencies before appointing him to maintain discipline in the party.

Indiscretions and misjudgments too Johnson has been forgiven time and again. But the issue that came up is lies from Boris Johnson exposed by a former top civil servant, Simon McDonald, who smashed the façade of untruths in an expose on Tuesday morning. He revealed that Pincher had faced allegations of groping male colleagues when he was minister in the Foreign Office earlier, that he was investigated and found at fault — and that he accepted his misdemeanours and apologised for them.

The issue was yet not repeated misdemeanours, with misjudgment to follow. McDonald revealed that Boris Johnson had been briefed on the issue. That exposed the lie from the Prime Minister that he had never known of any specific allegation. Boris Johnson’s cover-up offered late Tuesday that he had indeed been briefed, but that he then forgot such charges had been proven against a minister in the Foreign Office. The PM’s excuses are perhaps damaging him more than the actions over which he is offering excuses.

Economy

But more serious excuses have arisen behind Rishi Sunak’s resignation over ways the government should handle the economic mess it is in. Sunak wrote in his resignation letter that his views on how the economy should be handled were “fundamentally too different" from those of the Prime Minister.

The PM had proposed a joint speech with Sunak over new plans from the government. That would have meant Sunak’s stamp on a Boris Johnson plan to bring in populist tax cuts that Sunak considered would be too damaging to economic recovery. Sunak maintained that the public was “ready to hear the truth" about the economy. Johnson, hit by collapsing support within the party and outside, was keen to shore himself up with cuts that would repair some of the damage he has brought upon himself politically.

Sunak had been resisting public sector pay rises to help manage the inflation on the grounds that it would lead to yet higher inflation. It would also mean yet more borrowing for a government that has already passed all conventionally sensible limits to the extent of borrowing it can weigh itself under.

Much of that borrowing funded the furlough scheme Sunak introduced through the lockdown that made him popular. He had now sought to limit that borrowing, but a beleaguered Johnson was keen to hand out yet more cash by way of counter-inflationary support. Johnson is set to tax less and borrow more under new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, brought over from the education ministry.

But the immediate challenge for Johnson is the growing revolt by his MPs against his leadership and his very presence, not his policies. A growing number of party MPs are moving fast now to get Boris Johnson out.

