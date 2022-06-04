London View: Partygate Over But Boris Hit by the Hangover

Partygate looks like it may well be over, but its hangover hasn’t left Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It came to grip him at a moment he would have wanted it least, as he stepped into St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife for the Thanksgiving ceremony on the platinum jubilee of the Queen.

Boris Johnson was booed vociferously by large numbers in the crowd outside, though it must be said that a substantial number also cheered his arrival. All leaders, democratic ones anyhow, live with a degree of popularity among some people and the lack of it among others in the hope that higher numbers of the first kind shall sustain them through their term in office and take them into the next. But leaders are not usually booed in public because they were not the first leader of choice for everyone.

The booing of Boris Johnson spoke active resentment among a large number of people, and ‘people’ are dangerously synonymous with voters. Boris Johnson does not just face a significant extent of unpopularity; that he could live with. He faces dislike, hate even.

Thanksgiving for 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign was no occasion for hooting a prime minister. The crowds simply could not restrain themselves. Not all his high talk over Ukraine has convinced many people that he is the nation’s leader of the moment.

Boris Johnson stays prime minister on the strength of an obduracy repeated through one challenge after another. He stays because so far enough of his own Conservative MPs want him to stay, or at least have not yet voted for him not to. Among the people the Boris image has come crashing down. He has lost critical by-elections, and his party took a huge thrashing in the local elections held May 5.

Two critical by-elections are due to be held June 23. The Conservatives will need to win those if Boris Johnson is to continue with a degree of stability. A loss there could mean that a growing number of his MPs see in that a loss of their own seats in the next general election due in 2024. Survival can be the most persuasive argument of all.

That threat to Boris Johnson’s leadership is inching forward. So far 28 MPs have called for him to go. That number needs to rise to 54 to trigger a vote of no-confidence. Well short, still, but in addition to those 28, 18 of his own party MPs have criticised him publicly. Political pundits are trying now to read numbers in the rumblings among the rest. And rumblings there are. Expressions of support for this PM have been emphatically low-key except among a very few diehard supporters.

They are confident Boris Johnson will survive, as he himself is – he has declared his confidence by singing a song in his office that he will survive. If a vote of no-confidence is called, all of 181 of his party MPs would have to vote against him in a leadership contest to follow. There appears no Conservative leader who looks tall enough at the moment to win that extent of support.

But in politics leaders who throw a challenge have a way of growing tall rapidly enough to replace the one they challenge. Fears of loss of seats at the next election could prompt a rapid search and then an effective challenge, though that does at the moment look unlikely.

Such a challenger is unlikely to be Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, himself tainted, and fined, over partygate. The most senior Conservative leader to have challenged Boris Johnson has been former Brexit minister David Davis, but he is thought to be almost too senior.

Despite the Joe Biden model in the US, British parties tend to prefer a leader who is not too old.

Boris Johnson may well stay but if a number of people were to boo him every time he appears in public, it is not a leadership he will savour even if he continues to cling to it. More seriously for him, every act of booing will set off fresh introspection among his MPs, leading on to quiet exchanges, to determine whether they should continue to support their present Prime Minister. The hangover from partygate may well last the rest of Boris Johnson’s term as PM, if it were to last as normal.

