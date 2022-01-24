Lone Heidelberg Gunman Dead After Injuring Four, Say German Police

German police said on Monday a lone gunman wounded four people in an attack in a lecture hall in the southwestern university town of Heidelberg before shooting himself dead.

In a tweet, police said: "Four people injured, some seriously, currently no more danger, perpetrator dead – single perpetrator assumed."

A police spokesman told Reuters the gunman fled the lecture hall before turning his gun on himself. He added that the man’s motive was unclear. Mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that the gunman was a student.

Earlier, police said a large deployment of police and emergency services was on the scene at the Neuenheimer Feld area of the town, which is home to university facilities.

Founded in 1386, Heidelberg is Germany’s oldest university.

