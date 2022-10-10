Long Queues Outside Petrol Pumps in France; 1 Injured in Stabbing Incident

Petrol supply in France has been hit leading to long queues of cars outside major cities as petrol supply took a hit due to pay strikes at refineries run by the oil giants, TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil.

The strikes are being led by the left-wing CGT Union demanding better pay during the cost-of-living crisis and are also urging for a share of the profits these companies are earning, the Guardian said in a report.

A man stabbed another man in a queue at a service station after accusing the latter of overtaking in Haute-Savoie in the south-east, the Guardian said in its report citing French media outlets.

Advertisement

Following the strikes the French refinery output has fallen by more than 60%, Reuters reported.

The French government has resorted to addressing the panic caused among its citizens by dipping into strategic stockpiles as fuel trucks were allowed to make deliveries to filling stations on Sunday.

Protesters pointed to the estimated €8bn TotalEnergies paid in dividends and an additional special dividend to investors as rising energy prices increased their profits and demanded an immediate 10% hike in pay, the Guardian reported.

The French government has urged the company to settle the standoff.

TotalEnergies has several refineries but three main refineries are blocked. TotalEnergies largest refinery in Normandy is blocked along with a fuel depot near Flanders in the north. The blockade began almost two weeks ago.

The strikes led by labour union CGT at Total are going on for at least two weeks while ExxonMobil labour protests forced the start of talks between management and the union, which have been going on for weeks now.

Advertisement

Long queues forced motorists to wait for almost two hours as drivers sought fuel for their car. Queues were prominent in the Île-de-France area which surrounds Paris and queues were also spotted in northern France.

TotalEnergies and the labour union CGT may begin talks this week. The energy giants said talks would proceed if unions ended the industrial action cutting output at some of the sites.

Advertisement

“If we do start talks, it will be based on our demands: a 10% salary hike … retroactive for the year 2022," Eric Sellini, CGT coordinator said, adding they are open to talks as early as Monday.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here