‘Long-term Investments in Sri Lanka’s Key Sectors Will Support Recovery, Growth’: Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Tuesday said that it remains supportive of Sri Lanka in several ways including through long term investments from India in the nation’s key economic sectors.

India also highlighted that bilateral development cooperation projects between both nations which are valued at $ 3.5 billion are ongoing. India said the projects in this regard will help in Sri Lanka’s early economic recovery and growth.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka in a series of tweets also said that it has come across reports which said India would not extend further financial support to its neighbor which is recovering from an economic crisis. India said that the government has ‘extended unprecedented bilateral assistance’ which amounts to $4 billion.

“India has extended unprecedented bilateral assistance amounting close to USD 4 billion this year for ameliorating the difficulties faced by the people of Sri Lanka. India has also advocated to other bilateral and multilateral partners supporting Sri Lanka expeditiously in its current economic difficulties," the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

In the tweet, the High Commission said that it has taken note of the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Sri Lankan government. Earlier in September, the IMF and the Sri Lankan government agreed on a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion.

“We have also noted the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between the IMF and Government of Sri Lanka. Its further approval within the IMF is contingent upon, inter alia, on Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability," the Indian High Commission said.

The High Commission also pointed out that Sri Lankan citizens are availing scholarships for higher education and skills training from premier Indian institutes. It said that these aspects of the bilateral ties also will contribute to the revival of the Sri Lankan economy.

“Sri Lankans also continue to avail of scholarships for higher education and skills training in premier Indian institutions. These aspects of our close and long-standing cooperation with Sri Lanka also contribute to the efforts for addressing Sri Lanka’s current economic difficulties," the High Commission tweeted.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

