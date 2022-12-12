Home » News » World » Loud Blast, Shots Near China Guest House in Afghanistan's Kabul

Loud Blast, Shots Near China Guest House in Afghanistan's Kabul

Although the Taliban claim to have improved national security since August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks claimed by Islamic State group

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 16:29 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power. (Representative photo/AFP)
There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power. (Representative photo/AFP)

A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Kabul near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, AFP quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Although the Taliban claim to have improved national security since coming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, claimed mostly by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in central Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

“It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire," the witness told AFP, while local media also reported similar details.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul’s main commercial areas.

There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power, and Beijing maintains a full embassy even while not officially recognising the regime.

first published: December 12, 2022, 16:13 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 16:29 IST
