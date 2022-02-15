Louisville Mayoral Hopeful Craig Greenberg Survives Attempt On Life. Bullets Grazed His Sweater

Craig Greenberg, a Democrat running for mayor in Kentucky’s Louisville, survived a shooting incident inside his office on Monday. Greenberg was with his team in his Butchertown office when an unknown miscreant came and shot at him.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) chief Erika Shields confirmed later to news agency Louisville Business First that the individual was apprehended. The bullet did not cause any injury to Greenberg as it hit a piece of clothing he was wearing. “Mr. Greenberg and his staff were successfully ushered away from the building. He was not struck on his person, but it did seem to strike a piece of his clothing," LMPD chief Shields was quoted as saying by news agency Louisville Business First.

Greenberg told the Associated Press (AP) that the man appeared out of nowhere when he and four of his colleagues were inside their office. They greeted the man and within a few moments he pulled out his gun and started shooting at them.

“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting. Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed. We are shaken but safe," Greenberg was quoted as saying by news agency AP. He further added that the person closest to the door managed to shut it and staffers barricaded the door with tables and desks to thwart the attack.

Greenberg also posted a tweet confirming that he was unhurt. “My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support," Greenberg tweeted.

The LMPD is yet to name the individual who attacked the Kentucky mayoral hopeful. The shooter was found outside of the building. The police are yet to determine the cause behind the shooter’s actions but Erika Shields said that Greenberg was targeted.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer also expressed his concern via a tweet. “I am very saddened by this attack at the offices of Craig Greenberg. I have spoken to Mr. Greenberg and am grateful that no one was injured. I’m thankful to LMPD and our federal partners for their quick response in clearing the scene and detaining a possible suspect," Fischer tweeted.

