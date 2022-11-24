Home » News » World » Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Pakistan's New Army Chief

Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Pakistan's New Army Chief

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif chose Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new Army chief to replace incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif chose Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new Army chief to replace incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Twitter)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Lt General Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff and Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted Sharif’s decision to name Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new army chief, shortly after the premier presided over a crucial Cabinet meeting in Islamabad. Munir would replace retiring army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“PM of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff," Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had been picked as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Earlier, the Pakistan Army had sent the names of six top lieutenant generals- Lt Gen Asim Munir (then Quarter Master General), Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (Commander 10 Corps), Lt Gen Azhar Abbas (Chief of General Staff), Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood (National Defence University Presi­dent), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Commander Baha­walpur Corps) and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir (Com­mander Gujranwala Corps) for the appointments.

first published: November 24, 2022, 12:32 IST
last updated: November 24, 2022, 12:49 IST
