Magnitude 6.1 Quake Shakes Japan's Hokkaido, No Tsunami Warning

AFP

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 20:54 IST

Tokyo

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday night, the US Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the offshore quake, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro.

Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10:27 pm (1327 GMT) at a depth of around 43 kilometres (27 miles), the USGS said.

RELATED NEWS

An expert speaking on public broadcaster NHK warned residents to be vigilant against quakes for about a week.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 25, 2023, 20:54 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 20:54 IST
