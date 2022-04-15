Mahavir Jayanti 2022: US President Biden Greets Jain Community

US President Joe Biden on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. “This is a day to strive for peace, happiness, and the success of all," Biden said in a tweet, wishing the devotees on behalf of himself and First Lady Jill Biden. “May we each pursue the values Mahavir Swami embodied: to seek truth, turn from violence, and live in harmony with each other," he said.

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival for people of Jain faith, is celebrated to mark the birthday of the 24th and last spiritual leader of Jainism, Lord Mahavir. This year, Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated on April 14, while people celebrated the festival on April 25 last year. Mahavir Jayanti also marks the 13th day of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar.

Lord Mahavir set up five rules for humans to achieve moksha and these are Ahimsa (non-violence), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy), Satya (truth) and Aparigraha (non-possession). People mark this day by organising Rath Yatra, worshipping Lord Mahavir, and donating to the poor.

Welcoming Biden’s message, Ajay Bhutoria, the President’s advisor on Asian American Pacific Islander and native Hawaiian commission, said the world is in need of the teachings of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, that urged the people to follow the path of Ahimsa’ (non-violence).

(With PTI inputs)

