Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns from PM Post Amid Massive Protests | Top Updates

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, his spokesperson said, shortly after violent clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters left 78 people injured. His resignation comes amid Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic crisis.

The 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa clearing the way for a “new unity government", spokesperson Rohan Weliwita said. Over the past two months, anti-government protesters at Galle Face in Colombo have demanded that the former president tender his resignation for his role in the current crisis.

Advertisement

(Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation letter to his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Image: News18)

The development comes as a surprise as earlier in the morning Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed confidence that he will remain in his role despite the protests.

Nationwide curfew, army deployed

Soon after the clashes between pro-government groups and protesters, authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and army troops were deployed in capital Colombo. The clashes took place outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office.

The violence occurred following reports that Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as PM, as pressure mounted on the embattled government to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Advertisement

Curfew was imposed with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media. A military contingent was deployed to the protest site to assist law enforcement after clashes.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka’s economic turmoil is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices. Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of President Gotabaya and PM Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

In a special cabinet meeting on May 6, President Gotabaya declared a state of emergency. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.