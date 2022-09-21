Mahsa Amini Death: Woman Chops Off Her Hair in Tehran’s Streets as Protests Enter Day 5

Iran continues to burn as protests over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the country’s morality police entered the fifth day.

Women in Tehran and other major cities burnt their hijabs and cut their hair, in most cases, while being cheered by onlookers and fellow male protesters as they demanded justice for the Kurdish woman who died in the custody of the morality police.

A video of a woman chopping her hair in the streets of Tehran around a fountain has gone viral. She joins several other activists and women who chopped off their hair demanding justice for Amini in the past week.

In the video, onlookers honk their car horns in a show of support as she chops her hair. Some male protesters also can be seen in the vicinity.

At least 15 cities in Iran have seen protests of Mahsa Amini’s death. Police officers dispersed crowds using tear gas and arrested many to control the situation.

Protesters marched in the cities of Mashhad in the northeast, Tabriz in the northwest, Rasht in the north, Isfahan in the center and Shiraz in the south.

The protests are continuing despite Iran president Ebrahim Raisi assuring the Amini’s parents of a fair investigation.

However, the Iranian youth and the women are angered over the heavy handedness and powers given to the morality police who continue to enforce dress codes on women and even assaulting them if they feel their dress or conduct is not aligned with their interpretation of how women should behave.

They have been moral policing Iranian citizens since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 with support from past as well as recent governments.

The protesters blockaded streets and hurled stones at security forces. Pictures released on social media and by news media outlets showed police cars and police bikes being set ablaze.

Protesters are heard chanting ‘Death to the dictator’ during demonstrations.

Amini fell into a coma earlier this month after the morality police detained her for wearing a hijab headscarf in an “improper" way. The 22-year-old was allegedly hit on her head which led to her coma and her death.

In Amini’s home province three people died during the protests. Amini was an Iranian who hailed from Kurdistan.

Her death has drawn the attention of the world to how the Iranian government treats women citizens.

