'Major Fiscal Decisions to be Left to Successor': UK's Johnson Tells Reshuffled Cabinet

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his rejigged cabinet Thursday that “major fiscal decisions" should be left for his successor, hours after announcing his resignation as Conservative party leader.

“He said major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister," Downing Street said in a summary of Thursday afternoon’s meeting, attended by several new ministers after their predecessors quit in recent days.

