Major US Cities Report Possible Cases Of Monkeypox Virus As Global Cases Rise Above 550

More American cities are reporting possible cases of monkeypox virus, Fox News said in a report. The US-based news broadcast agency said Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles County were among the major cities that reported probable monkeypox cases.

Georgia health officials said that a man belonging to Atlanta, with a history of international travel is likely to have been infected by the monkeypox virus. He is awaiting the test results from the Centers Of Disease Control (CDC).

After LA County health officials reported their first case, where a patient was in close contact with another infected person, three more probable cases were detected in Sacramento County.

Philadelphia and Chicago were also among cities whose health officials reported their first probable monkeypox cases on Thursday as the US recorded 19 cases across 10 different states after Massachusetts confirmed the first case on May 18.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that monkeypox appears to be spreading from person to person in England. “The current outbreak is the first time that the virus has been passed from person to person in England where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified," the health agency was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The WHO also said that more than 550 cases of monkeypox across the globe were reported from outside of central and western Africa where the disease is endemic.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is speaking to smallpox vaccine makers to use its vaccine against the monkeypox virus as it belongs to the same genus of virus as smallpox and has similar symptoms, including fever, headache, and exhaustion.

Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol last month confirmed that they have developed PCR tests that can detect monkeypox. Roche’s diagnostics chief Thomas Schinecker said that the company ‘quickly developed a new suite of tests that detect the monkeypox virus and aid in following its epidemiologic spread’.

Once someone is infected with the monkeypox virus, then they develop a rash that eventually turns into blisters within 1-3 days of the onset of symptoms. It primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact with those infected. It also can spread ‘through aerosols during prolonged, face-to-face contact’, the CDC said.

