Major Victory For Russia As It Claims To Have Full Control Of Mariupol, Says Azovstal Has Fallen

Russia claimed that it captured the Azovstal factory complex in Mariupol and also said that it captured the strategic port city as well on Saturday. Russia says it has full control over Mariupol and a report by news agency Associated Press said that Sergei Shoigu reported to Russia president Vladimir Putin confirming that the city as a whole is now under the Russian forces.

Russian defence ministry spokesperson major general Igor Konashenkov said that 2,439 so-called ‘Azov Nazis’ were among those who laid down their arms adding that a last group of 531 Ukrainian servicemen were also among those who surrendered.

Ukraine is yet to confirm the fall of Mariupol.

Advertisement

Ukraine (Image: AP)" width="1600" height="1600" /> Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine (Image: AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier in April ordered the Russian army not to storm the Azovstal steel plant but blockade it in a manner that even ‘a fly cannot get inside’.

The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was the last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in the city and was the site of intense battle between both sides since last month. However, to military analysts the victory is likely to be symbolic as most of the city was effectively under Russian control.

However, the city has turned from a bustling coastal business centre to a jungle of burnt, smoking concrete rubble due to fierce fighting.

Advertisement

Russian forces, who instigated the war on Ukraine under the guise of a military operation and on directions from Putin, inflicted heavy damage to the steel plant Metallurgical Combine Azovstal and the other parts of the port city, leading to deaths of more than 20,000 civilians. It has also led to the exodus of more than a million people.

Russia said that leader of so-called ‘Azov Nazis’ was escorted to another location via an armored vehicle.

Civilians in Mariupol - around 100,000 as more than 400,000 fled the war - continue to suffer without food, water, heat or electricity. Most do not have shelter atop their heads as buildings were left shattered or hollowed-out due to continuous bombardment since April.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.