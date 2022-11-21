Muhyiddin Vs Anwar in Malaysia's Hung Parliament as Rival Parties Race to Form Govt Before Deadline

The rival blocs in Malaysia claimed they had secured the support needed to form a government after the hotly contested elections saw no party emerge with a clear majority of parliamentary seats.

This is the first time that Malaysia saw a hung parliament and the parties are vying for an alliance to meet the Monday deadline set by the king. The stalemate comes in a country that has seen three governments in as many years.

Muhyiddin Yassin, a former prime minister, has emerged as a top contender to become the country’s next prime minister.

Advertisement

Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim also said his coalition had enough seats to form the country’s next government, which would allow him to become prime minister.

Here are the takeaways from the Malaysian election:

Time running out

Malaysian party leaders have until 2 pm Monday to inform the nation’s monarch their choice of prime minister and the alliances they have formed.

The king’s decision on the new government and appointment of the premier will be final, in line with the constitution, a statement said on Sunday.

Nationalist Block Closer to Forming Govt

The Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is closer to form the government.

Advertisement

Muhyiddin’s alliance was an underdog that enjoyed an unexpected surge of votes with 73 out of 222 parliamentary seats. Its hard-line ally is the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, the biggest winner with a haul of 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it touts Sharia, rules three states and is now the single largest party. Its rise has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist multiethnic alliance topped the race with 82 federal seats, but fell far short of the 112 needed for a majority.

Advertisement

In negotiations Sunday, Muhyiddin’s coalition edged closer to a victory after securing the backing of a political bloc in Sarawak, a state on Borneo island, that won 22 seats. He still needs a nod from another key player, the long-ruling United Malays National Organization, to muster a majority.

The arrangement, if confirmed by the king, means that Muhyiddin will return as prime minister.

Mahathir Lose Ground to Poll Rivals

Advertisement

Mahathir Mohamad, the 97-year-old elder statesman of Malaysian politics, lost his parliamentary seat in Saturday’s polls, likely ending the career of one of Asia’s most enduring politicians.

The alliance led by the United Malays National Organisation, which ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain until 2018, suffered upsets in a number of seats in an apparent swing of support to former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-based Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance.

Advertisement

Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, which include large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians, fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism. This, together with corruption in UMNO, has benefited Muhyiddin’s bloc, especially its ally, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, or PAS, that touts Sharia. PAS rules three states and has a strong Muslim base.

Mahathir held the Guinness World Record for being the “world’s oldest current prime minister" when he became premier for a second time in 2018 just two months shy of his 93rd birthday.

Read all the Latest News here