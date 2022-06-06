Man Enters North Carolina Hospital To Carry Out Targeted Killing, Shoots And Injures Hospital Staff

A shooter injured one person inside a hospital in Goldsboro, Wayne County, North Carolina on Sunday night (local time). The hospital was briefly put under lockdown, which was lifted after an hour.

The shooter, according to local news outlets, was looking for the ‘targeted person’, however, it is unclear if the deceased person was the one he was looking to kill.

Authorities at the Wayne UNC Health Care at 2700 Wayne Memorial Drive, where the incident occured, reported the shooting as an active shooter incident at 8:17 p.m local time.

Police officials including Goldsboro police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene, Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County, told CBS 17 and other news outlets.

Police and county officials speaking to WRAL-TV said this was a domestic incident and at the time of the report did not say if threat to the public still remains.

The reports confirmed that the shooter left the building and the wounded person suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL-TV that the person injured is likely a hospital staff. Gillie also said that the person who was injured was a female.

A manhunt is underway to nab the shooter as police officials from Wayne County told WRAL-TV that they have identified the shooter.

The incident comes days after an active shooter incident was reported from a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma where four people were killed in Saint Francis Hospital.

Mass shootings in the United States continue to worry the countries’ citizens as a series of shootings across the nation - most notably the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas - have made them question lax gun laws in most American states.

(with inputs from WRAL-TV and CBS17)

