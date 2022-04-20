Man With a Colourful Past, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Got Bridge Built in Lahore to Meet His Wife

Newly sworn-in Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has had a rather colourful past. Married for five times and currently having two wives, Shehbaz Sharif is said to have gone to great lengths for his beloved.

Shehbaz Sharif has married five times and at present, he has two wives — Nusrat and Tehmina Durani — while he divorced the three others — Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa, and Kulsoom Hai, as per media reports.

Shehbaz Sharif’s first marriage reportedly took place after a family revolt. It is also said that Sharif didn’t get the approval of his father when he married Nusrat Shahbaz in 1973 at the age of 23.

The Pakistani prime minister has two sons and three daughters from Nusrat and one daughter from Alia.

It is said that Sharif Sharif tied the knot for the second time with an emerging model named Alia Honey in 1993, shortly after the death of his first wife.

Shehbaz was 43 when he married Aaliya.

If reports are to be believed, a bridge called ‘Honey Bridge’ in Lahore is popularly named after Aaliya and was built when Shehbaz Sharif was serving as the Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister.

The cavalry bridge was reportedly constructed so that he could easily travel to the residence of his wife, while several say that it was built so that his second wife does not get back home late from her office.

However, Shehbaz Sharif and Aaliya’s marriage did not last long and it is believed that the two got divorced during his exile years in Saudi Arabia, an IANS report said. Alia Honey reportedly died a few months after her divorce under mysterious circumstances.

The very same year in 1993, Shehbaz Sharif got married for the third time to Nilofar Khosa, sister of Pakistan Director General Federal Investigation Agency Tariq Khosa. As per media reports, Sharif’s third marriage also did not prove to be successful.

Reports say that after two consecutive failed marriages, Shehbaz Sharif waited for a few years and then secretly married socialite and novelist Tehmeena Durrani in 2003. Durrani is a Pakistani author, activist, socialite, and artist, and the second acknowledged wife of Shehbaz Sharif.

The two reportedly got married secretly after eight years of a love affair and nobody, including the government officials or the Sharif family, had any clue of their wedding.

Later in 2012, Shehbaz, the age of 60, got married for the fifth time to Kalsoom Hayi. As per reports, the two have already been divorced and Kalsoom Hayi has earlier denied all claims that suggested her marriage with Shehbaz Sharif.

(With IANS inputs)

