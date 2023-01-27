Home » News » World » Meet Raja Chari, Indian-American Astronaut Nominated by Biden for Key Post in US Air Force

Meet Raja Chari, Indian-American Astronaut Nominated by Biden for Key Post in US Air Force

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency made Chari the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 20:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Brigadier General (BG) is a one-star General Officer rank of the United States Air Force. (Reuters)
Brigadier General (BG) is a one-star General Officer rank of the United States Air Force. (Reuters)

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari was nominated by US President Joe Biden for the post of Air Force brigadier general on Thursday.

The nomination has yet to be confirmed by the US Senate. The senate approves all senior civilian and military appointments, according to the US Defense Department.

Brigadier General (BG) is a one-star General Officer rank of the United States Air Force.

It is just above Colonel and below Major General.

Who is Raja Chari?

➡️Raja Xhari is a US Air Force Colonel, who is 45 years old and earned a master’s degree in aeronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

➡️Chari is also graduated from the the US Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland.

➡️In his career, Chari has served as the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

➡️The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency made Chari the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

➡️As a pilot, Chari has over 2,500 hours of flight time in his career.

With agency inputs

first published: January 27, 2023, 20:39 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 20:52 IST
