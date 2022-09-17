Meet Shenkin, the Salary-Earning Goat of the Royal Welsh Regiment, Spotted at King Charles III’s Proclamation

During the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III visitors spotted an unexpected participant in the proceedings. It was a goat named Shenkin.

Shenkin the goat is the official mascot for the Regimental Mascot of 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh and participated in the historical event last Sunday.

Along with Shenkin the goat, 26 men from the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh march from City Hall to the Castle.

The goat is the traditional mascot for the Royal Welsh. Different regiments have different names for their respective goats.

Advertisement

Like their human colleagues, the goats can be promoted and demoted like human soldiers. The official mascots have a regimental number and rank. The current Shenkin is a lance corporal.

A former mascot, another goat, was demoted for misbehaving once during a parade. The goats often outrank the soldiers themselves and receive a salary.

The salary pays for the upkeep of the goat including its uniform, food and accommodation. The accommodation for the goats is also quite comfortable - they get a radio and a sofa, news agency ITV said citing the Royal Welsh Museum.

Some Royal Welsh regiments even gave the goats two cigarettes a day to eat. This no longer happens.

The goats go through rigorous training to become the new Shenkin. If one goat dies, another is selected and they are caught at the Great Orme in Llandudno, Wales.

“When the mascot dies, the regiment will write to the Queen (or King) informing her of the loss and to request permission to recruit a new mascot, continuing the tradition that began with Queen Victoria.

Advertisement

The next kid goat is selected and trained by the Goat Major who develops a close bond, with the kid accepting the Goat Major as the alpha," the Royal Welsh Museum said.

Goats have been used by the Royal Welsh, and its predecessors, as mascots for centuries. The tradition dates back to 1775 during the American War of Independence.

A goat strayed onto the battlefield during the Battle of Bunker Hill in the Independence War following which the Royal Welsh adopted it.

Advertisement

Another story claims that the tradition began during the Crimean War in the 1850s when a soldier stuffed a kid into his coat to keep warm as he was suffering from hypothermia stuffed a kid into their coat to warm up.

The goat kept on making noises warning him about activity from the Russian troops they were fighting.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here