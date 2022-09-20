Meghan Markle’s Tears at Queen’s Funeral Fuels Debate, Controversy

Pictures of Meghan Markle wiping a tear off her cheek during the queen’s state funeral have gone viral on social media.

The funeral saw the coming together of Henry Charles Albert David aka Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his actor wife Rachel Meghan Markle aka Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family setting aside their past differences.

The couple have had a strained relationship with the royal family but they put up a show of unity as the royal family and the UK mourns Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 and she was laid to rest on September 19, 2022, Monday with several dozens of heads of states and European and Asian royal families in attendance.

The couple renounced their duties as a working royal in February 2021 and gave up their royal titles “His Royal Highness" or “Her Royal Highness".

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond," the Queen said at that time. She also at that time pointed out that Meghan Markle had quickly become part of the royal family.

However, there were reports of rift between the princes Harry and William and comments being made about the color of the skin of Harry and Meghan.

On Monday, after the photographs of Meghan Markle shedding tears during the funeral went viral, some quipped that those were not a genuine show of sadness. Karl Stefanovic, a TV show host, reacted by saying ‘apparently’ while discussing the pictures with his co-anchor Allison Langdon and royal photographer Chris Jackson outside Buckingham Palace, the Daily Mail reported.

Speaking to the Daily Star, body language expert Adrianne Carter said: “It’s hard to tell if the tears are genuine sadness but Meghan certainly knows that tears would be spotted and photographed."

She said that the American’s face in the photo did not exhibit much muscle movement ‘which would be activated with genuine emotional expressions’.

Carter also said that Markle may have kept her emotions in check.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier in several interviews highlighted how the intense scrutiny of their relationship impacted their mental health and criticised the online and real-life abuses Meghan Markle had to face after they began their relationship.

(with inputs from the Daily Mail and the Daily Star)

