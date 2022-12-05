Metro Ride to Red Fort, Stop at Gurudwara & Mandi House: German Foreign Minister Packed Tour of Delhi

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is on her two-day visit to New Delhi, will also take a tour of the national capital. The German foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning and is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

After holding a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the German Foreign Minister will travel to Mandi House and take a Metro to the Red Fort.

She will then visit a Gurudwara and a local shop in Chandni Chowk. Baerbock will then make payment using UPI and experience how the digital payments are used at a local level, sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier today, the German foreign minister also visited Rajghat and paid respects to the Father of the Nation.

She said India will have a decisive influence in shaping the international order in the 21st century, especially in the Indo-Pacific.

Baerbock also described as “impressive" India managing to lift more than 400 million people out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years, and said, “It shows that social plurality, freedom, and democracy are a motor for economic development, peace, and stability."

“Working on this together with strengthening human rights is also our task," she said in a statement on her visit to India.

“Visiting India is like visiting a sixth of the world. As early as next year, India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world," she noted.

“There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century — in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," she said.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed her to India.

“A warm welcome to German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock as she arrives in New Delhi on her first official visit. An opportunity to exchange views on regional & global developments and review the progress achieved in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," he said.

