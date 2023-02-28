Home » News » World » Mexico Electoral Reform Protests: US Calls for ‘Independent’ Election Bodies

Mexico Electoral Reform Protests: US Calls for ‘Independent’ Election Bodies

US state dept’s comments come after thousands rallied in Mexico City against the ruling party's move to weaken the National Electoral Institute

AFP

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 07:16 IST

Washington, United States

People take part in a protest in support of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against President Obrador's plan to reform the electoral authority, in Mexico City, Mexico (Image: Reuters)
People take part in a protest in support of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against President Obrador's plan to reform the electoral authority, in Mexico City, Mexico (Image: Reuters)

The United States said Monday it supports independent electoral institutions and judiciaries after massive crowds turned out Sunday in Mexico against the ruling party’s move to weaken the National Electoral Institute.

“Healthy democracies benefit from strong institutions and a plurality of voices," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“The United States supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions that strengthen democratic processes and the rule of law," he said.

Tens of thousands of Mexicans protested Sunday against an electoral reform approved by the ruling party-controlled Congress that is widely perceived as an attack on democracy and a move to bolster President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ahead of 2024 presidential polls.

Price stressed that Washington respects Mexico’s sovereignty, and refrained from speaking directly to the controversial reforms.

But he noted that democratic institutions around the world are under threat.

“In Mexico, we see a great debate on electoral reforms," he said.

“We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy," he said.

first published: February 28, 2023, 07:16 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 07:16 IST
