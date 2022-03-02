Ministers Greet Evacuated Students From Ukraine In Their Regional Dialects, Laud Their Courage

Several Union ministers were seen in Mumbai and Delhi airports to greet Indian students who have been evacuated from Ukraine on Wednesday. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Jitendra Singh were among others who were present in the airport to receive and greet the students who fled the conflict in Ukraine after Russia declared a ‘military operation’.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present in the airport. Singh while speaking to news agency ANI said that one of the students was stressed to a point that when he asked the student which state she was from she replied that she was from India.

“They still can’t believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia further tried to calm the students who returned from Ukraine and spoke to the evacuees in their regional language to help them de-stress.

A video released by senior political editor of news agency ANI, Payal Mehta, showed the civil aviation minister speaking to one of the students in Marathi. Irani addressed students evacuated from Ukraine in Bangla and Malayalam as per a video released by ANI.

“Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. You have shown exemplary courage. Let’s thank the flight crew as well," Irani said after the flight landed.

Union ministers were roped in to ensure that every Indian citizen stranded in Ukraine was evacuated. Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju and General (retired) VK Singh to Romania and Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively. These ministers are coordinating with other staff to ensure the safe return of all Indian students from Ukraine.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Poland and Lithuania urged Indians in Lviv to gradually move towards the Polish or Hungarian border. Officials familiar with the developments told CNNNews18 that a team is stationed in Belgorod in Russia to help evacuate students from Sumy and Kharkiv where hostilities have increased in the last 24 hours.

