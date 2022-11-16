Missile that Hit Poland ‘Unlikely’ to Have Been Fired from Russia, Says Biden; Duda Verifies NATO Article 4

Andrzej Duda said he verified the premises of Article 4 during his call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. According to Article 4 of NATO, members can raise any issue of concern related to the security of a member country.

Duda also spoke to US President Joe Biden, who is in Bali for the G20 summit and was awakened overnight by his staff. Biden said later on that according to preliminary information the missiles were not fired from Russia.

“There is preliminary information that contests that. It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see," Biden told reporters. He further added that he assured Duda of full US support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation and also reaffirmed the United States ironclad commitment to NATO.

Advertisement

Europe is on alert as the missile strikes brings NATO closer to a conflict with Russia. NATO officials speaking to Fox News said that they are looking into reports and are in close coordination with ally Poland. Pentagon Press Secretary General Pat Ryder said at that time there were no means to verify whether the missiles were fired from Russia but said that the NATO allies will defend every inch of their territory.

(more details are being added to this story)

(with inputs from Associated Press and Fox News)

Read all the Latest News here