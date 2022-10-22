‘Misunderstandings Must Be Cleared’: Russian Defence Minister Shoigu, US Counterpart Austin Hold Talks

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and US defence minister Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday but only a few details emerged regarding the rare conversation between the two.

The talks came shortly after the Kremlin announced that it will turn Russian-controlled Ukrainian city Kherson into a ‘fortress’ as Ukrainian forces march towards the south of the city.

Both sides confirmed that Ukraine was discussed by both ministers. The Russian defence ministry said: “Topical issues of international security – including the situation in Ukraine – were discussed."

The Pentagon also did not offer specific details but pointed out that Austin initiated the conversation and laid emphasis on the need for lines of communication as the war rages on. The Pentagon has not said if additional talks were scheduled for the future.

It said that Friday offered the best opportunity to hold discussions without specifying why that was the case.

Shoigu and Austin held their first conversation in May where the former urged Moscow to implement an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Ukraine.

“Secretary Austin emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine," A US military spokesperson said, according to the Guardian.

Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov while speaking at a Russian television channel said it is important that Americans were the first to go for it, according to Russian state-run media TASS.

“Misunderstandings must be cleared up so that there are no accidents. These are always important contacts, and it’s important the Americans were the first to go for it," Konstantin Gavrilov was quoted as saying.

He also pointed out that Moscow wanted some kind of clarification regarding the nuclear deterrence exercises that Nato has undertaken. Gavrilov is a senior security negotiator, TASS said.

However, the talks also come amid reports that Iranian officials are in Crimea, helping the Russian military with the technological knowhow on how to operate the Shahed-136 drone. Tehran said it is ready to help Russia with ballistic missiles if needed.

The war is set to be prolonged as Ukraine, in retaliation to alleged help from Iran, contacted Israel to supply them with air defence systems to prevent drone attacks.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian foreign minister, spoke to Yair Lapid, Israel prime minister, regarding the possibility of getting air defence systems. Israel extensively uses these to prevent missile attacks from Hamas.

(with inputs from Reuters and the Associated Press)

