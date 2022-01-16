Moderate Earthquake Rattles Parts of Greece; No Damage Reported

Associated Press
ATHENS // Updated: January 16, 2022, 21:00 IST
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage. The temblor occurred at 1:48 p.m. (1148 GMT; 6:48 a.m. EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics.
The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of the epicenter.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.
first published: January 16, 2022, 20:23 IST