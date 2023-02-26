Modi and Germany's Scholz Discuss Ukraine Conflict, PM Says India Ready to Contribute to Any Peace Process

The Russia-Ukraine conflict was high on the agenda during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his German Counterpart Olaf Schloz. The two leaders discussed the impact of the conflict on developing countries, particularly in terms of food, fuel and fertilizer insecurity. They focused on strengthening the path of dialogue and diplomacy to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.

PM Modi said that since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine last year, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. In his press statement after holding talks with the German Chancellor on Saturday, he said, “India is ready to contribute to any peace process."

The German Chancellor also made a significant comment, emphasizing the need for nations to take a clear stand at the UN and tell everyone where they stand on the issue of sovereignty of UN member nations and the protection of the UN Charter. Scholz underlined that the war violates a fundamental principle that “You do not change borders through the use of violence."

“International law governs international relations and provides the basis for international actions. Thus, it is important that in the United Nations too, we time and again, state very clearly where we stand on this subject matter," the German Chancellor said.

Schloz’s remark holds significance as it came only a day after voting on a UN resolution calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. India abstained during the voting on the resolution.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, was passed by 141-7 votes with 32 members choosing to abstain. Stating India’s Position on the resolution, India’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said, “While we take note of the stated objective of today’s Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain."

She also reiterated India’s stand on the conflict, “Dialogue and diplomacy" as the only viable way out.

During the talks, the two leaders also discussed the opportunities and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. They looked at how India and Germany can cooperate to mitigate those challenges and harness the opportunities that exist in this space.

Briefing the media Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “When they talk of regional situations, the opportunities and challenges in the Indo-Pacific form a very important constituent of it. In framing that constituency, they also would look at how India and Germany can cooperate, one, to mitigate those challenges, and two, also to harness those opportunities which exist in this space."

Additionally, the leaders had a multi-layered discussion on defense cooperation, including what can be manufactured and co-designed in India, as well as areas where technology transfer can take place.

During the visit, Scholz was also accompanied by a high-level delegation from Germany including Cabinet Ministers and CEO’s of several German companies. Many important business arrangements were signed on the sidelines of the event. Two government to government Agreements - India-Germany vision to enhance cooperation and innovation in technology and a letter of intent focused on green hydrogen cooperation, were also signed between the two sides.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasized India’s commitment to climate action, stating that India plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. The two leaders also noted the importance of partnership and cooperation in the field of migration and mobility.

India and Germany signed the migration and mobility partnership agreement in December 2022 hoping it would add pace to trade and investment partnership, as well as people-to-people ties and connectivity of skillful talents between the two countries.

The German Chancellor said that Germany needs talented and skilled workers, especially in the development of the IT and software sector. “India has so much talent to offer and we want to benefit from that co-operation, with an eye to recruiting and attracting those talents to Germany and deploying them there in industry sectors." said Scholz.

This is the fourth time that the two leaders met in the span of a year, underscoring the mutual commitment to growth of the Indo-German partnership. This is the first state visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India since 2012, when he visited as the Mayor of Hamburg City.

