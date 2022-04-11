Modi, Biden to Speak Ahead of India-US 2+2 Talks Today; Ministers in Washington. All About the Dialogue

India and the United States will hold the fourth edition of the foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington from April 10 to 15 in the midst of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 2+2 talks, the American team will be headed by US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. There has been some disquiet in Washington over India’s position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.

In a departure from the norm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the entire gamut of the relationship, developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as the crisis in Ukraine, officials said on Sunday.

The is the first dialogue under the format since the Biden administration took office and the fourth 2+2 dialogue since the inception of the format.

“The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," said Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a tweet, Blinken said he was looking forward to the ‘2+2’ dialogue. “As we mark 75 years of U.S.-India diplomatic relations, I look forward to our fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. @SecDef and I will welcome India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and Defense Minister @rajnathsingh to reaffirm the growing U.S.-India strategic partnership," he said.

At a media briefing, Bagchi said Jaishankar will visit the US from April 11 to 12. “As part of an ongoing and regular dialogue, the Minister of External Affairs will separately meet his US counterpart Secretary Blinken," Bagchi said.

The four ministers will drive to the White House for the Modi-Biden virtual meeting, where the country heads will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet senior members of the US administration to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Jaishankar and Blinken held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, focusing on the latest developments in Ukraine and bilateral ties.

Rajnath, meanwhile, will travel to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawai as part of the trip. The INDOPACOM is the oldest and largest combatant command of the US that is responsible for American military activities in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese military muscle-flexing.

