Modi Congratulates UK PM-elect Liz Truss, Says Bilateral Ties Will Be Further Strengthened Under Her Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss after she was elected leader of UK’s Conservative Party by Conservative Party members. She will now succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he is confident that the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened under Truss’ leadership.

“Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," PM Modi tweeted.

Former foreign secretary Truss entered the race with lesser chances of winning but defeated her fellow party-member Rishi Sunak, who failed to garner support from Conservative Party members as evidenced by the results.

Following her win, Truss assured that she will take bold action to take UK through these tough times.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential," she tweeted.

Liz Truss is the UK’s 56th prime minister and the third female prime minister to lead the country. The previous female prime ministers - Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May - were also from the Conservative Party.

Truss will now face the task of reshaping the economy, arresting surging inflation and tackling the energy crisis that is affecting the entire European continent. She will also now spend the rest of day planning who will get the top cabinet posts.

She will also address the UK citizens on Tuesday and assume her new role after being sworn in on Wednesday.

(with inputs from the BBC, the Guardian, the Telegraph and the Times)

