Monday Talks: Russia-Ukraine To Resume Discussions; Chinese, US Delegations To Meet

Russia and Ukraine will resume peace talks on Monday with both sides to meet over video-conference with an aim to end the fighting which have gone on for more than two weeks.

The talks were confirmed by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The talks are set to begin on Monday morning where negotiations will begin with summing up the progress made in preliminary talks.

Leonid Slutsky, a senior member of Russia’s negotiating team, said that compared to the progress made in the discussions held earlier, significant progress was made in the later rounds. “If we compare the positions of both delegations at the start of the talks and now, we see significant progress. My own expectations are that this progress could develop over the next few days into a unified position held by both delegations in documents to be signed," Slutsky was quoted as saying by news agencies.

Podolyak and Zelensky last week said that negotiators noticed a change in the Russian delegation where they have chosen to listen to the Ukrainian side and stopped issuing ‘ultimatums’. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, said there were some positive shifts observed during the discussions.

US-China Delegation To Meet

Rome is set to host American and Chinese delegations who will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The delegations will be headed by US’ National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s chief diplomat, news agency AFP reported.

Sullivan while speaking to US-based broadcast agencies like CNN said that the US will not accept if China provides material or economic support to Russia to help it mitigate the losses it is facing due to sanctions imposed by the West.

The US expressed concerns after it was reported that Russia sought military equipment from China to support its ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. According to a report by news agency Bloomberg, this has sparked concerns among the Biden administration that any such support will hinder Ukraine’s ability to respond.

“We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions-evasion efforts," Sullivan was quoted as saying by news agencies.

