Monkeypox: Outbreak Continues In North America, Europe As US, Canada Report First Cases | Top Points

Health authorities in North America and Europe reported more cases of monkeypox as Canada, Italy and Sweden reported fresh cases. Canada reported two confirmed cases of monkeypox on Thursday. The Canadian public health authority said that the monkeypox cases were from Quebec province and more suspected cases are under investigation in Montreal.

Though the disease is rarely fatal, it announces its presence via symptoms like a rash which often starts on the face then moves to other parts of the body, fever, muscle ache and chills. The recovery time from the disease is usually close to two weeks.

Authorities in North America and Europe are concerned as the disease - first detected in western African region - is spreading fast. Here are the latest updates on the monkeypox outbreak in these regions -

Health authorities from Canada’s Montreal said that they are investigating 17 suspected cases of monkeypox. The announcement came after authorities reported two confirmed cases of monkeypox. A young adult who recently returned from a trip to the Canary Islands was the first in Italy to have contracted monkeypox. The health authorities from the city of Lazio said that the person is being treated in isolation and is in a reasonable condition. Cases were reported from Spanish capital Madrid and Portuguese capital Lisbon earlier this week. Health authorities said that at least 40 cases were reported from this region. Authorities from Spain said they detected 23 possible cases of monkeypox earlier on Wednesday. Portuguese officials said that they are investigating 20 such cases. A person from the Swedish capital Stockholm contracted the disease, health officials said. The authorities are yet to ascertain how this individual got infected. The person has not developed a serious illness but continues to be monitored. Gay and bisexual men in the United Kingdom have been asked to be alert to unusual rashes or lesions. Since four people in the UK have self-identified as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM), the health authority asked LGBTQ men to remain alert and practice safe sex. The UK has confirmed 9 cases of monkeypox since May. The US also detected its first case of monkeypox earlier this week. A man from the state of Massachusetts tested positive for the virus after visiting Canada. A man from Australia, who recently returned from Europe, developed a mild illness showing symptoms which resemble monkeypox, Sydney health officials told news agency al Jazeera.

(with inputs from AP, al Jazeera and AFP)

