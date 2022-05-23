Monkeypox Transmission Can be Stopped Outside Endemic Countries, Says WHO

The monkeypox outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped, the World Health Organization said Monday. Fewer than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been recorded so far, the WHO’s emerging disease lead Maria Van Kerkhove said.

“This is a containable situation, particularly in the countries where we are seeing these outbreaks that are happening across Europe, in North America as well," Van Kerkhove told a live interaction on the UN health agency’s social media channels. “We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in non-endemic countries."

She added, “We’re in a situation where we can use public health tools of early identification, supported isolation of cases. We can stop human-to-human transmission." The disease is considered endemic in 11 African nations.

Advertisement

Van Kerkhove said transmission was happening via “close physical contact: skin-to-skin contact", and that most of the people identified so far had not had a severe case of the disease.

Rosamund Lewis, who heads the smallpox secretariat on the WHO emergencies programme, said monkeypox had been known for at least 40 years and a few cases had appeared in Europe over the last five years in travellers from the endemic regions. However, “this is the first time we’re seeing cases across many countries at the same time and people who have not travelled to the endemic regions in Africa", she said.

She cited Nigeria, Cameroon, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “It is primarily in the animal kingdom in forested areas. Now we’re seeing it more in urban areas," she said.

Mutation studies

Lewis said it was not yet known whether the virus had mutated but viruses in the wider orthopoxvirus group “tend not to mutate and they tend to be fairly stable". “We don’t yet have evidence yet that there is mutation in the virus itself," she said. Virologists will be studying the first genomic sequences of the virus coming through, she added.

Advertisement

Van Kerkhove said a major global meeting next week would discuss research, epidemiology, diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

Andy Seale, strategies adviser at the WHO’s global HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections programmes, said while the virus could be caught through sexual activity, it was not a sexually transmitted disease.

“While we are seeing some cases amongst men who have sex with men, this is not a gay disease, as some people in social media have attempted to label it. That’s just not the case. This demographic is generally a demographic that really does take care of health screening… They’ve been proactive about responding to unusual symptoms. Anybody can contract monkeypox through close contact," Seale added.

Advertisement

Van Kerkhove added that as surveillance widened, experts did expect to see more cases. As of May 21, the WHO has received reports of 92 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases from 12 countries where the disease is not endemic, including several European nations, the United States, Australia and Canada.

On Monday, Denmark’s infectious disease agency SSI also reported that a first case had been confirmed in the Scandinavian country.

Advertisement

Risk of monkeypox spreading widely ‘very low’: EU

EU health agency ECDC, too, said the risk that the rare disease monkeypox would spread widely among the general population was “very low", though high for certain groups.

Advertisement

“Most of the current cases have presented with mild disease symptoms, and for the broader population, the likelihood of spread is very low," Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement. “However, the likelihood of further spread of the virus through close contact, for example during sexual activities among persons with multiple sexual partners, is considered to be high," she added.

According to the ECDC, the virus can cause severe disease among certain groups such as “young children, pregnant women and immunosuppressed persons". The agency also pointed to the risk of “human-to-animal transmission", and said if the virus is spread to animals “there is a risk that the disease could become endemic in Europe".

“I am concerned about the increased number of reported monkeypox cases in the EU and globally. We are closely monitoring the situation," said Stella Kyriakides, European commissioner for health and food safety. Kyriakides noted that while the likelihood of spread in “the broader population is low", it was important to “remain vigilant", ensuring contact tracing and adequate diagnostics capacity.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face. No treatment exists, but the symptoms usually clear up after two to four weeks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.