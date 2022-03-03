More Than 139,000 Ukrainians Entered Romania Since Russian Invasion

Reuters
Updated: March 03, 2022, 12:47 IST
More than 139,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the first seven days since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, border police data showed on Thursday.
They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Just under 88,000 of them have already driven or flown out of Romania.
first published: March 03, 2022, 12:47 IST