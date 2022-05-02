Home » News » World » More Than 5.5 Million People Have Fled Ukraine Since Russian Invasion, Says UNHCR

Refugees from Ukraine rest inside a facility for refugees in Chisinau, Moldova. (AP Photo)
Just over three million fled to Poland, while Romania has taken in 817,000 and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29

Reuters
Berlin // Updated: May 02, 2022, 14:42 IST

More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR reported on Monday.

The statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities from official border crossing points, the UNHCR said.

Just over three million fled to Poland, while Romania has taken in 817,000 and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.

US President Joe Biden has proposed a huge $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.

first published: May 02, 2022, 14:42 IST