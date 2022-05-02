More Than Eight Killed, 16 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

Chicago police officials said that more than eight people were killed and 16 people were injured in a number of shooting incidents across the city over the weekend. The first case of the weekend was reported on Friday evening when a person was killed when an assailant shot a 69-year-old man on his chest at his residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick.

Another 40-year-old man at the 3400 block of South Indiana was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and right hand on the same evening. Chicago police found the man after responding to a ShotSpotter alert.

According to local media outlets, Chicago police reported more than five incidents of gun violence on Friday which led to the deaths of two people. The number grew to more than 10 on Saturday and more than six people died on that day in these incidents.

Advertisement

The spate of gun violence spiked on Sunday as well. More than four incidents were reported across the city and more than one person died in that incident.

Brighton Park, South Indiana, North Kedzie Avenue, Humboldt Park and Chicago’s Loop reported incidents of gun violence. Gun violence has been a cause for concern for a section of the public as well as lawmakers. More than 140 mass shootings have taken place in the United States so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Chicago itself is suffering from a spike in violent crimes. According to a Chicago Sun Times report, till October-end 2021 more than 617 people have been fatally shot and at least 3,768 have been wounded due to gun violence in the city. Most of these cases from last year were reported from the South Side and West Side areas of the city. The year, according to US-based news agencies, was one of the most violent on record in Chicago.

Chicago reported close to 800 homicides in the past year, making it one of the most violent on record. The city reported more cases of homicide than New York and Los Angeles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.