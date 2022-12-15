Morocco Fans Clash with Police in Brussels, France After Defeat in World Cup Semi-final, 1 Reported Dead

Moroccan fans clashed with the police on Wednesday evening in central Brussels, after the country lost 2-0 to France in the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Around 100 soccer fans, some wrapped in Moroccan flags, briefly clashed with police throwing fireworks and other objects at lines of police dressed in riot gear and set alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes.

Police responded with water cannon and tear gas. Police also detained several fans and said that the clashes were brief and caused no serious damage.

However, a teenage boy, part of the Moroccan supporters, was run down on the streets of Montpellier during the unrest. According to a report in Daily Mail, the crowd while marching down Rue de la Mosson came across a white hatchback with a French flag flying out of its window.

When the car made a hasty U-turn to cross into the oncoming lane and make a quick getaway, the teenager was sucked under the wheels, sustaining critical injuries. He was later declared dead by the hospital authorities, the report said.

The riot police were battling to maintain order as French and Moroccan football supporters clashed in cities across France and Belgium following the World Cup semi-finals.

In the French cities of Montpellier and Nice, the fans fought in the streets, launching flares at one another and setting fire to rubbish bins in the streets.

France became the first team to storm into the second successive World Cup final since Brazil in 2002.

