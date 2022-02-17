Home » News » World » Moscow Expels Deputy Chief of US Mission: US Official

Bart Gorman (US Embassy, Moscow spokesperson Twitter Photo)
Russia expelled the number two US diplomat in Moscow on Thursday as tensions built over the threat to invade Ukraine.

AFP
Washington // Updated: February 17, 2022, 20:42 IST

Russia expelled the number two US diplomat in Moscow on Thursday as tensions built over the threat to invade Ukraine, the US State Department said. “We can confirm that Russia expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) to Russia Bart Gorman," a State Department spokesperson said.

“Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," the spokesperson said.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments," the official said.

first published: February 17, 2022, 20:42 IST