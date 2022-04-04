Moscow Says it Boosted Aid in Ukraine Areas Under its Control

Russia said Monday it had stepped up its humanitarian aid in areas under its control in Ukraine, during a visit to Moscow by UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, in a meeting with the top UN official, stressed “the increase in humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian population in zones controlled by the Russian armed forces".

The same was true in pro-Russian separatist zones in eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry added in a statement.

Fomin also blamed Kyiv for the “deterioration of the humanitarian situation," accusing the Ukrainian authorities and “nationalist battalions" of “holding back civilians in the cities" affected by the clashes.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, sparking outrage across the world and displacing more than four million Ukrainians.

The humanitarian situation is particularly dire in Mariupol, a major port in the southeast, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city in the northeast, which Russian forces are trying to seize.

During his meeting with Griffiths, Fomin accused Ukrainian forces of “sabotaging" the creation of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol, adding that Russian forces had reopened one on Monday morning.

The Russian deputy minister also accused the Ukrainian authorities of having “distributed weapons in an uncontrollable way to the population," expressing concern about a “rise in the number of incidents involving firearms, which could lead to the deaths of UN employees" on the ground.

The purpose of Griffiths’ trip to Moscow was to try to secure a “humanitarian ceasefire" in Ukraine, according to UN chief Antonio Guterres.

The subject was not mentioned in the Russian defence ministry statement.

Griffiths, who was due to travel to Kyiv later in the day, made no immediate public statement.

