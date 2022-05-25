Home » News » World » Moscow Says it is Preparing Measures Against English-language Media in Russia

Moscow Says it is Preparing Measures Against English-language Media in Russia

The move comes in response to ‘unfriendly actions’ by foreign governments toward Russian media. (Image: AP Photo)
The move comes in response to ‘unfriendly actions’ by foreign governments toward Russian media. (Image: AP Photo)

Russia was preparing measures against 'Anglo-Saxon media', using a term Russian officials often use to refer to the English-speaking world

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: May 25, 2022, 19:48 IST

Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to “unfriendly actions" by foreign governments toward Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against “Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to the English-speaking world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 25, 2022, 19:48 IST