Moscow Says it is Preparing Measures Against English-language Media in Russia

Reuters
Updated: May 25, 2022, 19:48 IST
Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to “unfriendly actions" by foreign governments toward Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against “Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to the English-speaking world.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.
first published: May 25, 2022, 19:48 IST