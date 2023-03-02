Moscow Says Repelled 'Ukrainian Nationalists' Back Across Border

Russia’s FSB security service said Thursday that “Ukrainian nationalists" who had allegedly crossed into the southern Bryansk region had been pushed back over the Ukrainian border.

“In order to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the enemy has been pushed into Ukrainian territory", the domestic security service said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. Afterwards the group was targeted with a “massive artillery strike," the FSB added.

Moscow on Thursday claimed that Ukrainians crossed into Russia and opened fire on civilians, an allegation denied by Kyiv as a “deliberate provocation."

Russia says its regions bordering Ukraine are routinely shelled by Ukrainian forces, but the alleged incursion, if confirmed, would be a rare instance of fighting inside its territory.

The allegations came as the conflict spilled into the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying he had urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to end the campaign in Ukraine.

Shortly after Russia reported the alleged incursion, President Vladimir Putin said the attackers were “neo-Nazis and terrorists… who today committed another terrorist attack, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians".

“The story about (a) sabotage group in Russia is a classic deliberate provocation," he said. “Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war."

AFP could not independently verify the reports.

The FSB security service said that the incident happened in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, and that a “large number of explosives" had been found.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been “an attack by Ukrainian fighters".

