Moscow Talks on Afghanistan: Taliban Seek Recognition, Say 'No Threat to Countries Near & Far'

Russia on Wednesday ‘recognised’ Taliban efforts to try and stabilise the situation in Afghanistan even as the insuregnt group called on the international community to ‘recognize the current government of Afghanistan’.

Afghanistan’s interim Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said, “Now that the new Islamic government has been formed under the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as a responsible government to all countries of the world, the region, especially our neighbors, we assure that the security situation in Afghanistan is reliable and there is no threat to countries near and far in Afghanistan."

Russia is hosting the Taliban for talks in Moscow in a bid to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan.

The talks, which include officials from 10 countries including India, China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban’s most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August.

They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia.

The Taliban delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior figure in the new Afghan leadership who led talks with the European Union and the United States last week.

Those followed talks in Ankara between the Taliban and Turkish officials.

Brussels has pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) to avert a humanitarian crisis after the hardline group’s takeover.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that one of the aims of the Moscow meeting was to consolidate the “efforts of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis".

Moscow also said the formation of an “inclusive government" would be on the agenda, and that parties to the talks were expected to release a joint statement afterwards.

Moscow has reached out to the Taliban and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times in recent years, even though the Taliban is a designated terrorist organisation in Russia.

Meanwhile, a joint statement, issued after the meeting, said that further practical engagement with Afghanistan was needed to take into account the new reality, that is the Taliban coming to power in the country, irrespective of the official recognition of the new Afghan government by the international community .

“Participating countries call on the current Afghan leadership to take further steps to improve governance and to form a truly inclusive government that adequately reflects the interests of all major ethno-political forces in the country. This will be a fundamental prerequisite for the completion of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan," according to the statement.

“Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed confidence in the need for the international community to mobilize consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country," it added.

