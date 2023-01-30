More than 50 people have been injured after a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar was rocked by a bomb blast on Monday. Several news media reports from Pakistan have pegged the number of injured higher than the current estimate.

The blast occurred inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area during the afternoon prayers. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The area has been cordoned off, news agency the Dawn reported, and only ambulances have been allowed to enter the area.

(this is a developing story)

Read all the Latest News here