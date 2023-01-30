Home » News » World » Bomb Blast Inside Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar Injures More than 70

Bomb Blast Inside Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar Injures More than 70

A report by one Pakistani media outlet says at least 50 people were injured

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:50 IST

Peshawar/Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan Peshawar Mosque Bomb Blast: Cops and residents rescue those trapped in the debris inside a mosque in Peshawar, following a bomb blast (Image: Twitter/@khorasandiary)

More than 50 people have been injured after a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar was rocked by a bomb blast on Monday. Several news media reports from Pakistan have pegged the number of injured higher than the current estimate.

The blast occurred inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area during the afternoon prayers. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The area has been cordoned off, news agency the Dawn reported, and only ambulances have been allowed to enter the area.

(this is a developing story)

first published: January 30, 2023, 14:26 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 14:50 IST
