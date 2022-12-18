Europe's Greatest Art Collections, Other Jewels Stolen in $120 Million German Museum Heist Recovered

The German authorities on Saturday said that they have recovered a significant part of the jewels stolen in the $120 million heist in 2019 from a historic Dresden art collection.

The pieces stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum, one of Europe’s greatest art collections reportedly contained more than 4,300 diamonds, a report in CBS News said.

The update comes amid the trial of six suspects over the raid on Dresden’s Green Vault Museum. Suspects on trial for the raid are said to be members of the so-called “Remmo clan", an extended family known for a web of ties to organised crime in Germany.

The authorities said that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete."

The police and officials from the authority that oversees the city’s art collections are checking the authenticity and examining whether they are intact.

However, authorities said that some prominent items are still missing.

The items were recovered after the police heard “exploratory talks" between the lawyers of the suspects and the prosecution towards a possible settlement.

Six men had gone on trial in Dresden in January, accused of gang robbery and arson over the 2019 robbery case. The German nationals were accused of stealing jewellery with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($121 million).

The Dresden incident was one of several heists carried out at German museums in recent years.

Earlier in November, thieves broke into a museum in Bavaria and made off with nearly 500 ancient gold coins worth several million euros.

In 2020, a Berlin court convicted three men of stealing a 100-kilogram gold coin worth $4 million from a museum in the center of the German capital.

