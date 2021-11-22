Mountbatten Diaries: Why is the UK Refusing to Part with Some Partition Secrets?

The British government has joined the University of Southampton in seeking to block publication of some portions from the diaries of Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy to India. That stand comes in the face of persisting legal efforts by an intrepid British writer Andrew Lownie.

Lownie discovered the existence of this archive when he began researching his book on Mountbatten. The book, ‘The Mountbattens: Their Lives and Loves’, was published in 2019. The hidden documents have still not been released, and Lownie still hasn’t given up his struggle.

>Legal battle

Advertisement

The battle is being fought out in a London court where hearings concluded on Friday last week. A date for a verdict has not yet been set.

“Some of the material held back is personal data, some of it is on communications with the Queen, but some of it is also on international relations," Lownie tells CNN-News18. “It’s very interesting that they are holding back material from 1947."

>ALSO READ | ‘India Would Not Have Seen Partition Had Jinnah Been Made First PM’, SBSP Chief Rajbhar Says

Some of that material could refer to “the lack of impartiality of the Mountbattens," Lownie says. “It will I suspect have material on meetings and attitudes towards Nehru and Jinnah, which may, for historians, be very helpful. This is not necessarily salacious gossip; I think it will shed new light on Indian Independence and Partition."

The diaries were sold by the Mountbatten family earlier to the University of Southampton for 4.5 million pounds. The university refused at first to release any of this material. Lownie’s campaign has secured release of most of it.

“The information commissioner ruled in our favour in 2019," Lownie says. “His view was that all of this information should be revealed. The Cabinet office and the University of Southampton then appealed, and they have managed to delay the hearing until now." They have argued that the small portion still unreleased is of a sensitive nature and could have implications for relations with India and Pakistan and between them.

“They’ve brought in the head of the India and Pakistan department to support the closure of this material, so it’s clearly something they feel is still sensitive in terms of relations with both countries," Lownie says. “I suspect it may be something to do with Kashmir, it may be a bias towards one of the other countries when it comes to the partition of the countries, but it’s very difficult to judge when we’re given so little information."

Advertisement

The Mountbattens, he says, could well have sold that information to some American buyer, which would then have meant no censorship. “This should have nothing to do with the government, it should purely be a matter for the University of Southampton to apply those exemptions," says Lownie. “The real question is why the government is still involved in this case if they really have no stake in the game."

Advertisement

>Principle

Lownie says he has spent more than a quarter of a million pounds on the legal campaign for release of the documents because there is a fundamental principle involved here.

Advertisement

“We should not be censoring our history, the university should not be kowtowing to governments, the government should not be abusing its power and censoring the past," he says. “I feel bullied and I think one needs to make a stand against such abuse of power."

One of the things that would most interest people in India and Pakistan is the correspondence between Nehru and Edwina, he says. The University of Southampton could very easily have released this material, “and the big question is why haven’t they exercised that option to make this material available."

Advertisement

The Mountbatten diaries, he points out, were “bought with public funds, to receive by the public, and it’s a scandal that having bought it with our money the university is not letting us see it."

That money, he says, was raised from charities and from local authorities; the Heritage Lottery Fund provided almost three million pounds, all with tax advantages. “The deal with that scheme is that it must be available."

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Tryst With Destiny: Journey Of Independent India And These Four Legends Born In 1947

The refusal has left a lot of unanswered questions, he says, and several of these arise from information rights, and are not just historical, going back to 1947. “They refuse to meet MPs to discuss the issue; the Historical Society, the English Pen lobbied them, they refuse to reveal the costs of this litigation."

The government and the university keep changing their position and their arguments, he says. “As each argument is demolished, they just try to pick another one. They are not consistent, their witnesses don’t agree, and it’s frankly a scandal."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.