13 Injured in New York Subway Shooting; Police Looking for Suspect in Gas Mask, Construction Vest

Multiple people were shot on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. The city fire department — responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood — said multiple people were shot and undetonated devices were found. Preliminary information indicated a suspect was dressed in a gas mask and orange construction vest, said a law enforcement source.

According to AFP, 13 people were injured. Though unexploded devices were initially found at the scene, the city police tweeted, “there are NO active explosive devices at this time".

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) did not elaborate on the devices found. They said that they responded to an SOS call for a smoke condition at about 8:30 am. Following the shooting, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) tweeted to urge people to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, said they are also investigating the incident and that D, N and R trains are holding in both directions in Brooklyn.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the “developing" situation. “First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues," she tweeted.

AFP reported that according to NYPD and senior law enforcement officials, the suspect may have tossed a smoke canister on the platform to distract the rush hour crowd.

US’ gun violence history

Mass casualty shootings happen with relative frequency in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The incident came just a day after US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on so-called “ghost guns", the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.

Lax gun laws and a constitutionally guaranteed right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favoured by the majority of Americans.

Three-quarters of all homicides in the US are committed with guns, and the number of pistols, revolvers and other firearms sold continues to rise.

(With agency inputs)

