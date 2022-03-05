Multiple Scenarios for Ukraine Post Russia's Invasion: Experts

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine now has entered the tenth day. The invasion of Ukraine has left the world shocked and many see no sing of stopping of this invasion. And if the war continues, there are multiple possible scenarios that the worlds could see for the weeks and months ahead. According to Western government sources and think-tank experts, here are some of these scenarios.

1) Military quagmire

Till now Ukrainian forces have managed to resisted Russia’s invasion. The forces have still kept the control over major cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol by defeating an attempt by paratroopers to seize the capital in the opening days.

As per the Western officials, even though Russia claims it has full air superiority, Ukraine’s air defences around the capital Kyiv and in other areas appear to be degraded. Backed by Western intelligence and a flow of anti-tank and surface-to-air missiles, Ukraine’s troops might be able to hold out in the capital and force some sort of military stalemate. And in the meantime, increasing western sanctions that are crushing Russian economy might force Putin to change his mind over the invasion. For this scenario, pressure from Beijing, increasingly a Kremlin ally under President Xi Jinping, might also be necessary.

“The West could leverage some sanctions to push Putin to abandon his core war aim of decapitating the Ukrainian government and installing a pro-Russian puppet," wrote Samuel Charap from the RAND Corporation, a US think-tank, this week, reported APF.

2) Domestic Russian change

Amidst this, scores of Russians have come out to criticize Russia’s invasion, President Vladimir Putin will might have to keep an eye on its ‘domestic dissent’.

Despite the crackdown on Russia’s independent media and foreign news providers has removed a lot of information about the war, small anti-war demonstrations have taken place in cities from Saint Petersburg to Moscow with many protestors arrested.

This also shows signs of cracks in the ruling elite, with some oligarchs, MPs, and even private oil group Lukoil who are demanding a ceasefire or an end to war. This could led to Putin being brought down or even a palace coup is not being ruled out. “His personal security is very good and it will be very good until the moment it isn’t," said Eliot A. Additionally, Cohen from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think-tank said, “That’s happened numerous times in Soviet and Russian history."

3) Russian military success

Acknowledging Russian’s supremacy over Ukraine, Western defence analysts expect them to continue grinding forward with their superior weapons, air power and devastating use of artillery. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron, after a call with Putin on Thursday morning, said that “the worst is still to come". An aide told reporters afterwards that Putin wants “to seize control of the whole of Ukraine".

But, even then ceasing Ukraine will be a huge task for Russia. “Getting into a city is not the same as holding it," wrote British warfare historian and King’s College London professor Lawrence Freedman on Substack this week.

4) Conflict spreads

Many experts are speculating that after Ukraine, some speculate that Putin might also be move to invade Moldova, a former Soviet state wedged between Ukraine and Romania. “Neutral Sweden is keeping a watchful eye on Russia’s intentions towards the Gotland island in the Baltic Sea," wrote analyst Bruno Tertrais for the Montaigne Institute, a French think-tank.

5) NATO confrontation

The last scenario that experts see that in the light of the invasion, is the nuclear danger. Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces onto high alert and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that “World War Three can only be a nuclear war".

Experts claim that such warnings should be taken as posturing to deter the US and Europe from considering ideas such as a “no-fly zone" over Ukraine.

“These announcements are predominately addressed to a Western audience to make us fear and our societies insecure," said Gustav Gressel, an expert on missile defence at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “They use nuclear deterrence as a form of information operation. There’s no substance."

