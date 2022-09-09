As condolences and tributes poured in from across the world for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, an unlikely group of mourners emerged in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association on Friday mourned the loss of the Queen, adding that the city’s dabbawalas shared a close relationship with the Royal Family since the then-Prince Charles’ visit.

The Chairman of the Association Subhash Talekar said, “Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace," as per news wire agency ANI.

King Charles first visited Mumbai in 2003, and the dabbawalas have formed a close association with the Royal Family since then. They were, in fact, invited to the then-Prince’s wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in London in 2005 and in 2018, dabbawalas celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markel by distributing sweets among relatives of patients in government hospitals, according to a report by Mint.

73-year-old Charles, the royal heir, immediately succeeded British Queen Elizabeth II after her death at Balmoral castle on Thursday, as per centuries-old protocol, and is King now.

(With agency inputs)

